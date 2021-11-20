Sergio Aguero is reportedly set to retire from football due to a heart problem. This development comes after the Argentine striker suffered from breathing problems during Barcelona's La Liga match against Alaves earlier this season and subsequent examinations reportedly confirmed that he would be out of action for a considerable amount of time. Now in a latest development, journalist Gerard Romero has reported that Aguero is set to retire from football and a formal announcement of the same would be made next week at a press conference. Noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared this update on his Twitter handle. Lionel Messi & Team Argentina Render Support to Sergio Aguero, Players Hold Huge Banner For Their Teammate Ahead of Their FIFA 2021 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Brazil

See Fabrizio Romano’s Tweet Below:

Sergio Agüero’s set to retire from football due to heart problems, @gerardromero reports. The decision has been made and Barcelona have been informed. 🇦🇷#FCB Press conference to clarify the situation expected next week. pic.twitter.com/qwBk3zYk7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021

According to this information, Aguero is set to end his career at 33 years of age. The Argentina striker, who is also Manchester City's record goalscorer, joined Barcelona this season on a two-year deal earlier in the summer transfer window. This news is not just a blow for his fans but also Barcelona fans, who had expected to see more of him at Camp Nou. Aguero had to be hospitalized after he complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties during Barcelona's match against Alaves and later, it was revealed that he reportedly suffered from a condition called, 'cardiac arrhythmia'. Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero Out for Three Months After Experiencing Chest Discomfort During La Liga 2021–22 Match Against Alaves

Earlier this week, Aguero received a heartfelt gesture from his Argentina teammates as they held up a banner that had his picture and a message reading, "We are all with you Kun” ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Brazil. In four matches for Barcelona, Aguero scored one goal, which came in the El Clasico against Real Madrid last month.

