Fresh off a series win, India would be eyeing a clean sweep when they go up against New Zealand in the third and final T20I on Sunday, November 21. The match is slated to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and has a start time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India have plenty of reasons to celebrate after what was a dismal T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era began in grand fashion as India not only won a series at home but beat New Zealand, the team which has troubled the Men in Blue in recent ICC events. Having said that, New Zealand have not done well to enhance their reputation as a top T20I side. Yes, it is understandable that they are without regular skipper Kane Williamson but in the presence of experienced campaigners like stand-in skipper Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, they could have done better. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 in Kolkata

India would aim at a whitewash while New Zealand would be hoping for a win, something to salvage out of what has been a disappointing series for them. Let us take a look at the weather report in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21 at the time of this match.

Kolkata Weather Report:

Expected Weather in Kolkata at the time of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I (Source: Accuweather)

According to this information, the weather is expected to be alright for a good game of cricket. The temperature would be around 25-28 degrees celsius and it would fall as the match progresses. Dew can become a factor as the game goes ahead and bowlers might find it tough to have a good grip on the ball. However, there is no likelihood of rain. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to favour the batsmen with a high-scoring contest being likely at the moment. The outfield is very quick and batsmen would have value for shots once they are able to clear the in-field. Bowlers too would find some purchase with the new ball.

