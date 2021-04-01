Los Angeles [US], April 1 (ANI): Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed that an investigation into the car accident involving Tiger Woods has been concluded but he can't disclose the details without prior permission from the Golf legend.

Woods had suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity following the car crash in February this year. The golf star was then moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

"We have all the contents of the black box, we've got everything. It's completed, signed, sealed, and delivered," CNN quoted Villanueva as saying during a Facebook Live.

"However, we can't release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision," Villanueva added.

After his accident, firefighters put Woods in a neck collar and on a backboard and took him to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to both legs, CNN had quoted Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby as saying.

In March, Woods had announced that he is back home and continuing his recovery from the car accident.

In a statement on Twitter, Woods said: "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

He had also thanked his surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. (ANI)

