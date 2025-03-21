New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The country's best boxing talent is all set to punch their way to glory as the draw for the 8th Elite Women National Boxing Championships to be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from March 21-27 set the ball rolling for a week-long exhibition of the exhilarating contest between the established and upcoming talent, according to a release from BFI.

A total of 188 boxers from 24 state federations and bodies will be competing in 10 weight categories. World Champion and top women boxer Nikhat Zareen, IOA President PT Usha along with multiple Olympians will be in attendance to cheer the boxers.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Here’s the List of Rules Including Saliva Ban Lift, Second New Ball and Over-Rate Penalty Change That Was Introduced By BCCI During the Captain’s Meet Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Leading the charge in their respective weight categories will be Olympian Jaismine (57kg), World Champion Nitu Ghanghas in the 48 kg weight category, two-time world youth champion Sakshi (54kg), former national champion Poonam Poonia (57kg), 2018 World Championship bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (65kg), former World Champion Medallist Sonia Lather (60kg) and Anamika (51kg) among others.

The heavier weight categories will see the likes of Olympian Pooja Rani, representing Haryana and Strandja Memorial silver medallist Anupama of RSPB bracketed in the same half of the 80 kg weight category.

Also Read | Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs COL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

The National Championships provide the boxers with the platform not only to showcase their skills at the biggest stage, but performance here opens the door for international tournaments and hence is a crucial milestone in a boxer's journey.

Challenging these established stars will be the likes of Pema Bhutia from Sikkim, Preeti of All India Police, former Nationals medallist Kalaivani S of Tamil Nadu and others.

Competitions will start in all 10 categories on Friday with a total of 44 bouts scheduled to be played in two sessions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)