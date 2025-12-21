Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: The T20 World Cup-winning Indian women's blind cricket team visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Sunday and were welcomed by the treasurer Raghuram Bhat. A statement from BCCI said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proudly congratulates the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team, who recently won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. It was a moment of honour as the entire team visited the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on December 19 and were welcomed by the Honorary Treasurer Raghuram Bhat, who interacted with them and expressed his heartfelt greetings on behalf of everyone at BCCI." Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team for Historic World Cup Win, Says ‘You Have Made Your Mark’.

The Indian blind women's cricket team maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament and beat Nepal in the final, wherein the team chased a target of 115 in just 12.1 overs and won by 7 wickets.

"The BCCI congratulates India's Captain Deepika TC, her team and support staff for their phenomenal effort at the biggest stage. The Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Devajit Saikia would also like to extend the board's support to the blind women's cricket team by providing them with playing kits and support their logistical expenses as and when necessary on special occasions. It is a historic achievement for these girls and a moment that will remain part of Indian cricket's history," added the statement from BCCI.

Mithun Manhas, President, BCCI, stated: "This is a landmark moment for the blind women's cricket team and a moment which the entire nation can be proud of. Keep soaring to greater heights."

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: "India women's cricket is in a special phase right now, wherein Harmanpreet and Team lifted the ICC Women's World Cup, and Deepika TC won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. It has been a great effort from Deepika and her team, and I would like to congratulate them for their brilliant run in the tournament, which has made the whole country proud and provided an occasion to celebrate."

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI said: "I would like to extend my wishes to Deepika and her team for this historic achievement. This is a proud moment for the nation and one that will inspire millions across the country."

Raghuram Bhat, Treasurer, BCCI stated: "It was a moment of pride for me to welcome the entire team at the BCCI headquarters and congratulate them. The mental strength and resilience which this team has shown, has made the entire nation proud and I would once again like to congratulate the team and the support staff for bringing glory to the nation."

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI: "Women's cricket in 2025 has seen phenomenal results, and I would like to congratulate the blind women's cricket team for their monumental victory in the tournament," the statement concluded. (ANI)

