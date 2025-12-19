Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the India Blind Women's Cricket Team on its recent victory in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. The India Women's Blind Cricket visited the BCCI Headquarters and met BCCI Treasurer Raghuram Bhat on Friday.

"The BCCI would like to congratulate the entire team and the support staff for their phenomenal effort at the biggest stage," BCCI wrote on X.

Also Read | IND 102/1 in 10 Overs | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: George Linde Cleans Up Sanju Samson.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the India women's team for winning the first-ever Women's Blind T20 World Cup while addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi added that it's a great achievement for the Indian team to lift the prestigious title without losing a single match in the Women's Blind T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Chiseled Physique Post-Sauna; Fans React to 40-Year-Old Legend’s Discipline.

PM Modi said, "Our women's team won the Blind Cricket World Cup. It's a great achievement that the Indian team won this tournament without losing a single match. Our countrymen are very proud of every player on this team."

India's women's blind team created history after winning the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. They lifted the title after registering a seven-wicket win over Nepal in Colombo.

After scripting history, India captain Deepika TC said that they are very proud of this win. Deepika added that the entire team worked hard to lift the title.

"We are very proud, and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team, and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match.

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India displayed an exceptional performance, going undefeated throughout the tournament to claim the title. India started their campaign by defeating Sri Lanka.

Against Australia, India registered a 57-run win after the Aussies failed to chase down the 293-run target. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in just 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, India thrashed Australia by nine wickets, sealing the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)