New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India continued its solid run at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, securing their first double podium at the marquee event with Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar earning gold and silver medals in the men's javelin F46 event on Monday.

As per ESPN, Rinku and Gurjar had a see-saw battle right from the start, and it was Rinku's fourth attempt of 66.37 m, which landed him the gold and also broke the Championship record. Gurjar was second with his best throw of 64.76 m, being his fifth one.

Ajeet Singh, India's Paris Paralympics 2024 silver medalist, narrowly fell short of a bronze medal and an Indian clean sweep at the podium as the Paralympic and defending world champion, Guillermo Varona Gonzalez of Cuba, took home the bronze with a throw of 63.34 m, as compared to Ajeet's best throw of 61.77 m.

This has taken India's medal tally in the tournament to five, including two gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

Two days back, it was para high-jumper Shailesh Kumar who secured the country's first gold medal in the T63 high jump competition.

Shailesh secured the best jump of 1.91 m, securing not only the gold medal but also setting a championship record, as per ESPN.

The podium was completed by the USA's Paralympic champion Ezra Frech (1.85 m). India's Varun Singh Bhatti jumped 1.85 m as well and got the bronze medal.

Another Indian player, Rahul, finished fourth, with the best jump of 1.78 m.

India's Paralympic bronze medalist from last year and world champion from the 2024 Kobe World C'ships, Deepthi Jeevanji, failed to defend her title in the women's 400 m T20 category, ending with a silver medal with a timing of 55.16 seconds.

Deepthi qualified for the medal round in first place in the second heat. She took 58.35 seconds, which was her season's best performance at that time.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, which commenced on September 27, will continue till October 5. It has brought together more than 2,200 para-athletes from 104 countries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Featuring 186 medal events, it is the largest Para-Athletics meet hosted by India and serves as a key qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, showcasing India's commitment to accessibility and sporting excellence.

Before this edition, India had won a total of 45 medals at World Para Athletics Championships, including 13 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals. During the last edition at Kobe last year, India secured a sixth-place finish with 17 medals, including six gold, five silver and six bronze. (ANI)

