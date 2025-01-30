New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The World Pickleball League (WPBL) is transforming the landscape of professional pickleball with groundbreaking rule innovations designed to make the sport faster, more strategic, and highly engaging for players and fans, a release from the league said.

These new rules, being implemented for the first time, promise to enhance the spectator experience both in the stadium and through live broadcasts, as per the WPBL press release.

Currently, Mumbai Pickle Power leads the table with four tie wins and 47 points, followed by Bengaluru Jawans with 40 points. Hyderabad Superstars stands third with 28 points, Dilli Dillwale are at 24 points just 2 points above Pune United. Chennai Super Champs are at 16 points at the bottom of the table. The league action continues today with Mumbai Pickle Power taking on Bengaluru Jawans, and Dilli Dillwale facing Pune United

The innovative format, conceptualized by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, has been a resounding success among players and fans. The introduction of 15-minute timed matches has been widely praised, making the games fast-paced and ensuring an adrenaline-filled experience. Players have embraced the format, appreciating how it intensifies competition while keeping the game dynamic and engaging.

The timed format, coupled with a strict 10-second rule between points, ensures that the momentum remains high, eliminating unnecessary pauses and making every second count.

Adding to the excitement, the WPBL is the first professional pickleball league to integrate Hawk-Eye technology, bringing a new level of accuracy and fairness to the sport. This advanced officiating tool has received an overwhelmingly positive response from players, allowing for quick and precise line calls, reducing disputes, and maintaining the integrity of the game.

One of the most talked-about innovations is PicklePlay, a strategic element that allows coaches to substitute a player for five serves at any point after the first five minutes of the match. Each player is eligible for only one PicklePlay per tie, adding a fresh tactical dimension to the sport. This new rule has been a game-changer, introducing strategic depth and unpredictability, as teams must decide the optimal moment to use their substitution to gain a competitive edge.

The impact of these rule changes has been so significant that this format is expected to be adopted by pickleball leagues worldwide. The overwhelmingly positive response from players and fans has set a new benchmark in the sport, making WPBL's format the future of professional pickleball.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League expressed his excitement about the success of the format.

"These innovative rules are designed to elevate pickleball to new heights, making it even more engaging for players and fans alike. From the tactical brilliance of PicklePlay to the introduction of Hawk-Eye technology and the thrill of timed matches, WPBL is redefining the way the game is played. The response from players and spectators has been phenomenal, and we are proud to be setting a new standard for the sport," Gaurav Natekar said as the release concluded. (ANI)

