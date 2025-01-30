Despite the big 26-run loss in the 3rd T20I, the Indian National Cricket Team still possesses a good chance here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium aka MCA in Pune to seal the series early. Jos Buttler-led England National Cricket Team have managed to keep their fight alive in this tour, with a promising win, as a result of the their all-round bowling performance and the individual brilliance of Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone with the bat. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's fifer was the lone strong point for the hosts, but he alone could hold the English players for long. Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes Third Indian Bowler To Have Multiple Five-Wicket Hauls in T20Is, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025

The first T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the second at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai displayed perfect strength of the Indian National Cricket Team, a respite especially after the loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side needs to pull this series in style to maintain their aura. So, winning this one at home and sealing the bi-lateral early looks vital for the Men in Blue. They might head towards making a few changes playing at Pune, a venue that has produced mixed results for them in the past. The team has played four, winning and losing two each. IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Pune.

England National Cricket Team looked baffled in the first two T20Is of the ongoing bi-lateral. But they did make a comeback in the last one, keeping the series alive. Ideally, they wouldn't be looking for a change in the winning combination, but looking at the Pune weather, and especially the pitch conditions, they might make calls. On that note, let's look below and catch the weather update and pitch report of the venue. India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Pune.

Pune Weather Live Updates

What could be a series decider, the India vs England 4th T20I 2025, is scheduled at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on January 31, 2025, from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is expected to be good news for cricket fans, especially the spectators, as the weather in Pune is expected to be pleasant, at a temperature ranging from around 20 degrees to 24 degrees Celsius, with no chances of rain. One can expect full cricketing action with no interruptions caused by weather.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune is known to be spin-friendly. The ball gets a good turn here, which implies that the batting side might be facing difficulties accelerating the score in the middle overs when the spinners make an entry. The bowlers do have an edge over the batsmen, with the average first-innings score being just 166.

