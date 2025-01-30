After winning back-to-back matches, India suffered a defeat in the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I at Rajkot, which brought back England into the ongoing IND vs ENG five-match 20-overs International series. Heading into the IND vs ENG 4th T20I at Pune, the series is well set at 2-1, meaning if India wins the clash, they gain an unassailable lead and win the trophy, while if England clinches the encounter, the fifth and final match at Mumbai will a mouth-watering clash. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: Top Six Performers From India Against England Match.

On a variable track, England's batting first managed 171 runs on the board with contributions from Ben Duckett, and Liam Livingstone who scored 51 and 43, respectively. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed his second-ever five-wicket haul in T20Is, while Hardik Pandya picked two wickets. In reply, India's chase went nowhere, with all batters getting starts, and failing to convert them into big scores. All-rounder Hardik Pandya kept India in the hunt, scoring a 35-ball 40, but that too went in vain, as Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Brydon Carse starred for the visitors, claiming seven wickets between them.

This sets up the T20I very well. Either team's win or loss will decide whether the IND vs. ENG 5th T20I 2025 becomes a knockout or a dead rubber.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

The scale is heavily tiled in India's favour in head-to-head contests against England in T20 Internationals. Out of 27 T20Is, Team India have won 15 encounters, while Three Lions have come out victorious in 12 matches.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Key Players

Ben Duckett Jos Buttler Liam Livingstone Varun Chakaravarthy Jamie Overton Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Key Battles

Ben Duckett came into form, and struck a match-winning 51 in the third T20I, overcoming the Mohammed Shami threat. Shami looked out of colour, and the England batter pounced on the veteran in the powerplay. Shami will want to make a comeback at Pune after a dull showing in Rajkot. Hardik Pandya also found himself in the groove with the bat and struck a solid 40, which almost took India past the finish line. Jamie Overton, who excelled for England, started India's downfall by clinching Pandya's wicket and will hope to repeat the same.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Pune.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series are Star Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options of the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option on Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

