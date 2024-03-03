Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Meghna Singh's four-wicket haul helped Gujarat Giants (GGT) to restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) at 163/8 in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants opted to field first and their decision did go in their favour as they were successful in stopping the Delhi-based franchise at 163/8.

Meg Lanning (55 runs from 41 balls) and Shafali Verma (13 runs from 9 balls) opened for GGT and could only play a 20-run partnership. However, Lanning played a captain's knock and smashed 6 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 134. 15.

Apart from Lanning, Alice Capsey (27 runs from 17 balls) and Annabel Sutherland (20 runs from 12 balls) were the only standout batters for Delhi. Capsey smashed 5 fours during her time on the crease. While Sutherland hit 2 fours and 1 six.

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues failed to make a mark in the first inning as she could score only 7 runs after facing 10 balls.

Till the end, Shikha Pandey (14 runs from 8 balls) stayed on the crease and hit 2 crucial fours to propel Delhi's score on the scoreboard.

On the other hand, Meghna shined with the ball for Gujarat. She made the first breakthrough of the game after dismissing Shafali in the third over. The 29-year-old bowling allrounder also bagged Delhi skipper Lanning's wicket in the 13th over. Apart from the two Delhi openers, Meghna picked up Meghna and Radha Yadav's wickets in the 7th and 20th over respectively.

Other than Meghna, Ashleigh Gardner too shined with the ball as she picked up two wickets in the first inning. Gardner dismissed Arundhati Reddy and Jess Jonassen in the 18th and 16th over respectively.

Tanuja Kanwar and Mannat Kashyap scalped one wicket each in their respective spells to stop Delhi at 163/8.

The Gujarat Giants need to make 164 runs to clinch their maiden win of the WPL 2024.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 163/8 (Meg Lanning 55, Alice Capsey 27, Annabel Sutherland 20; Meghna Singh 4/37) vs Gujarat Giants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)