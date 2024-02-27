Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to field against the Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women's Premier League Season 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

RCB kicked off their season with a 2-run win over UP Warriorz, while, Gujarat Giants suffered a 5-wicket defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Both teams will be eager to get a victory in order to gain more momentum as the season intensifies.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said at the time of the toss, "We would like to field first. There's something in it in the first 5 overs and I think it's always good to get a look in T20 cricket. Last game was brilliant, close wins are always special and they get the team going. We want to play the best brand of cricket. The first game was definitely important, but it's also important to forget the past and keep moving. Same team."

GGT skipper Beth Mooney said at the time of the toss, "You need to try and embrace a crowd like this. We've had a few meeting here and there, these tournaments happen really quickly, we need to believe in the method and get the processes right before we get the results. We've got some world class players, some of them will have to miss out but opportunities will come by. No changes."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney (w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh. (ANI)

