New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals:
Meg Lanning lbw b Shreyanka Patil 23
Shafali Verma c Wareham b Molineux 44
Jemimah Rodrigues b Molineux 0
Alice Capsey b Molineux 0
Marizanne Kapp c S Devine b Asha Sobhana 8
Jess Jonassen c Smriti Mandhana b Asha Sobhana 3
Radha Yadav run out (Molineux)12
Minnu Mani lbw b Shreyanka Patil 5
Arundhati Reddy b Shreyanka Patil 10
Shikha Pandey not out 5
Taniya Bhatia c Richa Ghosh b Shreyanka Patil 0
Extras: (w-3) 3
Total: 113 all out in 18.3 overs
Fall of wickets: 64-1, 64-2, 64-3, 74-4, 80-5, 81-6, 87-7, 101-8, 113-9, 113-10
Bowling: Renuka Singh 2-0-28-0, Molineux 4-0-20-3, Ellyse Perry 2-0-14-0, S Devine 1-0-9-0, Wareham 3-0-16-0, Shreyanka Patil 3.3-0-12-4, Asha Sobhana 3-0-14-2.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Smriti Mandhana c Arundhati Reddy b Minnu Mani 31
Sophie Devine lbw b Shikha Pandey 32
Ellyse Perry not out 35
Richa Ghosh not out 17
Total: 115/2 in 19.3 overs
Fall of wickets: 49-1, 82-2,
Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-20-0, Alice Capsey 3-0-13-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-11-1, Radha Yadav 1-0-18-0, Arundhati Reddy 3.3-0-26-0, Jess Jonassen 2-0-15-0.
