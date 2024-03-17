New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals:

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Meg Lanning lbw b Shreyanka Patil 23

Shafali Verma c Wareham b Molineux 44

Also Read | Sheetal Devi Roped in as National Icon in PwD Category by Election Commission of India for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Jemimah Rodrigues b Molineux 0

Alice Capsey b Molineux 0

Marizanne Kapp c S Devine b Asha Sobhana 8

Jess Jonassen c Smriti Mandhana b Asha Sobhana 3

Radha Yadav run out (Molineux)12

Minnu Mani lbw b Shreyanka Patil 5

Arundhati Reddy b Shreyanka Patil 10

Shikha Pandey not out 5

Taniya Bhatia c Richa Ghosh b Shreyanka Patil 0

Extras: (w-3) 3

Total: 113 all out in 18.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 64-1, 64-2, 64-3, 74-4, 80-5, 81-6, 87-7, 101-8, 113-9, 113-10

Bowling: Renuka Singh 2-0-28-0, Molineux 4-0-20-3, Ellyse Perry 2-0-14-0, S Devine 1-0-9-0, Wareham 3-0-16-0, Shreyanka Patil 3.3-0-12-4, Asha Sobhana 3-0-14-2.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Smriti Mandhana c Arundhati Reddy b Minnu Mani 31

Sophie Devine lbw b Shikha Pandey 32

Ellyse Perry not out 35

Richa Ghosh not out 17

Total: 115/2 in 19.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 49-1, 82-2,

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-20-0, Alice Capsey 3-0-13-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-11-1, Radha Yadav 1-0-18-0, Arundhati Reddy 3.3-0-26-0, Jess Jonassen 2-0-15-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)