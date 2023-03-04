New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals are all set to dazzle the fans in their first Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Having won four T20 World Cups, one of the most successful Australian captains stated that the WPL is a game-changer for women's cricket.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning said, "The WPL is massive for the women's game. This tournament will be a great platform for young girls coming up the ranks. The opportunity for young girls to watch their favourite players in action on TV is very crucial for the development of the game."

Lanning, who is one of the legends of the game, also expressed that she is looking to learn from her teammates.

"I have had a few chats with the players and I'm just getting to know their strengths, what they like to do and how they think about things. Hopefully, I can learn something from the girls and give them a little bit of knowledge as well," Lanning said.

Meanwhile, the experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp said that she is excited to go up against some of her fellow South African teammates.

"We've got a wonderful group of girls and let's see what everyone brings to the table. It'll be challenging to go against some of my fellow South Africans in the league as they know me very well. But it's also exciting and I am happy that there are a few players from our nation in India this year," Kapp expressed.

Kapp added that the WPL would help Indian women's cricket to rise to the next level, "It's been quite a while since I have been in India and I am very excited to be in an environment with so many young talented girls. We've been waiting for the WPL for a long time."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023. (ANI)

