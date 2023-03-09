Navi Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals Innings:
Meg Lanning c Harmanpreet b Ishaque 43
Shafali Verma b Ishaque 2
Alice Capsey c Kalita b Vastrakar 6
Marizanne Kapp b Wong 2
Jemimah Rodrigues b Ishaque 25
Jess Jonassen c Amanjot b Matthews 2
Taniya Bhatia c Matthews b Wong 4
Minnu Mani st Bhatia b Matthews 0
Radha Yadav c Kazi b Wong 10
Shikha Pandey not out 4
Tara Norris lbw Matthews 0
Extras: (B-1, LB-5, NB-1) 7
Total: (All out in 18 overs) 105
Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-24, 3-31, 4-81, 5-84, 6-84, 7-84, 8-98, 9-102.
Bowling: Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-22-0, Sika Ishaque 3-0-13-3, Issy Wong 4-0-10-3, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-6-1, Amelia Kerr 3-0-29-0, Hayley Matthews 4-0-19-3. (MORE) PTI
