Navi Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

Meg Lanning c Harmanpreet b Ishaque 43

Shafali Verma b Ishaque 2

Alice Capsey c Kalita b Vastrakar 6

Marizanne Kapp b Wong 2

Jemimah Rodrigues b Ishaque 25

Jess Jonassen c Amanjot b Matthews 2

Taniya Bhatia c Matthews b Wong 4

Minnu Mani st Bhatia b Matthews 0

Radha Yadav c Kazi b Wong 10

Shikha Pandey not out 4

Tara Norris lbw Matthews 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-5, NB-1) 7

Total: (All out in 18 overs) 105

Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-24, 3-31, 4-81, 5-84, 6-84, 7-84, 8-98, 9-102.

Bowling: Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-22-0, Sika Ishaque 3-0-13-3, Issy Wong 4-0-10-3, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-6-1, Amelia Kerr 3-0-29-0, Hayley Matthews 4-0-19-3. (MORE) PTI

