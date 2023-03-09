Match number eight of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 will witness an action-packed encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) and UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) on March 10 (Friday) at the Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction RCB-W vs UPW-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Jhoome Jo Pathaan! Gujarat Giants Players Groove to SRK-Starrer's Hit Number After Registering First Victory of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB continued their losing streak with a third and most recent defeat against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday. Despite a gutsy knock by Sophie Devine at the top, RCB were 11 runs short while chasing a 202 target. Whereas, UP Warriorz, who also lost their previous match to Delhi Capitals by 42 runs, however, recorded a win in their opening league match against Gujarat Giants in a thriller and are ahead of RCB in the points table currently. The Banglore-based side will be in desperate need to win the upcoming fixture against UP Warriorz, or else another loss will narrow their chances of qualifying for the play-off. While UP Warriorz will look to take advantage of the bad form of RCB and seal their second win of the TATA WPL 2023.

RCB-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

RCB-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Heather Knight (RCB-W), Shreyanka Patil (RCB-W), Tahlia McGrath (UP-W) could be our All-rounders.

RCB-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Shabnim Ismail (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could form the bowling attack. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Smriti Mandhana-led Side Face Third Consecutive Defeat in WPL 2023.

RCB-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Heather Knight (RCB-W), Shreyanka Patil (RCB-W), Tahlia McGrath (UP-W), Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Shabnim Ismail (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W).

Sophie Devine (RCB-W) could be named as the captain of your RCB-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Tahlia McGrath (UPW-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).