New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz here on Friday.

UP Warriorz Women:

Alyssa Healy c Sutherland b Capsey 29

Kiran Navgire b Sadhu 5

Deepti Sharma c Reddy b Pandey 59

Tahlia McGrath b Reddy 3

Grace Harris c Jonassen b Yadav 14

Shweta Sehrawat b Sadhu 4

Poonam Khemnar c&b Yadav 1

Sophie Ecclestone st Bhatia b Jonassen 8

Saima Thakor not out 5

Gouher Sultana not out 1

Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-6) 9

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 138

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-56, 3-62, 4-95, 5-100, 6-101, 7-116, 8-135

Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-34-1, Titas Sadhu 3-0-23-2, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-15-1, Jess Jonassen 4-0-31-1, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-12-0, Radha Yadav 3-0-16-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-5-1.

Delhi Capitals Women:

Meg Lanning lbw b Sharma 60

Shafali Verma b Thakor 15

Alice Capsey c Harris b Ecclestone 15

Jemimah Rodrigues c Ecclestone b Thakor 17

Annabel Sutherland b Sharma 6

Jess Jonassen run out (Gayakwad/Healy) 11

Arundhati Reddy c Harris b Sharma 0

Shikha Pandey c&b Sharma 4

Radha Yadav b Harris 9

Taniya Bhatia not out 0

Titas Sadhu c sub (DN Wyatt) b Harris 0

Extras: 0

Total: (All out in 19.5 overs) 137

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-69, 3-93, 4-112, 5-124, 6-124, 7-128, 8-137, 9-137, 10-137

Bowling: Gouher Sultana 3-0-29-0, Saima Thakor 4-0-30-2, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-19-4, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-19-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-0-17-0, Grace Harris 0.5-0-8-2.

