New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz here on Friday.
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy c Sutherland b Capsey 29
Kiran Navgire b Sadhu 5
Deepti Sharma c Reddy b Pandey 59
Tahlia McGrath b Reddy 3
Grace Harris c Jonassen b Yadav 14
Shweta Sehrawat b Sadhu 4
Poonam Khemnar c&b Yadav 1
Sophie Ecclestone st Bhatia b Jonassen 8
Saima Thakor not out 5
Gouher Sultana not out 1
Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-6) 9
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-56, 3-62, 4-95, 5-100, 6-101, 7-116, 8-135
Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-34-1, Titas Sadhu 3-0-23-2, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-15-1, Jess Jonassen 4-0-31-1, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-12-0, Radha Yadav 3-0-16-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-5-1.
Delhi Capitals Women:
Meg Lanning lbw b Sharma 60
Shafali Verma b Thakor 15
Alice Capsey c Harris b Ecclestone 15
Jemimah Rodrigues c Ecclestone b Thakor 17
Annabel Sutherland b Sharma 6
Jess Jonassen run out (Gayakwad/Healy) 11
Arundhati Reddy c Harris b Sharma 0
Shikha Pandey c&b Sharma 4
Radha Yadav b Harris 9
Taniya Bhatia not out 0
Titas Sadhu c sub (DN Wyatt) b Harris 0
Extras: 0
Total: (All out in 19.5 overs) 137
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-69, 3-93, 4-112, 5-124, 6-124, 7-128, 8-137, 9-137, 10-137
Bowling: Gouher Sultana 3-0-29-0, Saima Thakor 4-0-30-2, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-19-4, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-19-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-0-17-0, Grace Harris 0.5-0-8-2.
