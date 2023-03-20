Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz here on Monday.
Gujarat Giants:
Sophia Dunkley c Anjali Sarvani b Gayakwad 23
Laura Wolvaardt b Anjali Sarvani 17
Harleen Deol c Simran Shaikh b Gayakwad 4
Dayalan Hemalatha c McGrath b Chopra 57
Ashleigh Gardner st Healy b Chopra 60
Sushma Verma not out 8
Ashwani Kumari lbw b Ecclestone 5
Kim Garth not out 1
Extras: (LB-2 W-1) 3
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 178
Fall of wickets: 1/41 2/45 3/50 4/143 5/166 6/177
Bowling: Anjali Sarvani 3-0-21-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-39-2, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-27-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-49-0, Parshavi Chopra 4-0-29-2, Grace Harris 1-0-11-0. More
