Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin's 93-run stand for the 6th wicket helped UP Warriorz to reach 143/5 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The two batters first steadied the innings and then gradually lifted the tempo, putting on a vital 93-run partnership. In the final over, Deepti went berserk, slamming 15 runs off the last six balls, including three boundaries.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. UP Warriorz got off to a sloppy start, managing just 21 runs in the first four overs, with Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol at the crease.

RCB's bowlers were spot on with their tight line and lengths, forcing Harleen to get adventurous, but she ended up handing Lauren Bell a catch.

Warriorz power-play ended on a modest 36-1, with Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning at the crease. After the power-play, RCB's bowlers turned up the heat, striking at regular intervals, and Warriorz crumbled, losing four wickets in just eight balls, plummeting to 50/5. Litchfield's 20 was a lone bright spot, but RCB's bowling onslaught did the damage.

Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma took Warriorz' innings forward, chipping singles and rotating the strike with ease. Warriorz crossed the 100-run mark in the 16th over. The duo added a solid 50-run stand for the sixth wicket, turning the tide towards Warriorz after a terrible collapse.

After the 16th over, UPW were struggling at 100/5, but Dottin and Deepti shifted gears in the final four overs. The duo unleashed a scoring frenzy, smashing 43 runs off 24 balls, taking UPW to a respectable 143 at the end of 20 overs. Their explosive batting turned the innings around, with Deepti top-scoring with 45 and Dottin chipping in with 40. (ANI)

