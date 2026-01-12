As the 2025–26 domestic season reaches its peak, the V. Jayadevan (VJD) method has once again proven decisive in shaping the knockout stages of India’s premier white-ball tournaments. In the most recent quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy held this January, both Karnataka and Saurashtra secured semi-final berths after rain-interrupted chases were settled using the VJD system. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) relies on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method for global fixtures, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues its long-standing commitment to this homegrown mathematical formula for all domestic limited-overs matches. Karun Nair Shines in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final Against Mumbai, Puts Up Century-Stand With Devdutt Padikkal As Karnataka Win by 55 Runs (VJD Method).

VJD Method: A Homegrown Solution

The VJD method was developed by V. Jayadevan, a civil engineer from Kerala, who spent over a decade refining the system before it was first approved by the BCCI’s technical committee in 2007. The method was born out of a desire to create a more representative model of how runs are actually scored in the Indian subcontinent, where batting patterns often differ from the global averages used in international calculations.

Unlike many alternative systems, the VJD method was built specifically to handle the unique rhythm of One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats. It has been the standard for over 500 domestic matches, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and various state-run T20 leagues.

How the VJD Method Works

The core of the VJD system lies in its use of two distinct mathematical curves to calculate a fair target for the team batting second.

The Normal Curve: This represents the typical scoring pattern of a team when no interruptions occur.

The Target Curve: This curve is applied after a rain delay, accounting for how a batting side should "speed up" their scoring rate based on the reduced number of overs.

The system divides an innings into seven specific phases—such as "settling down" (the first 10% of overs) and "exploiting field restrictions" (the next 20%). By considering these phases, the VJD method accounts for the reality that scoring is generally faster during the powerplay and the final "death" overs, rather than assuming a linear acceleration of runs.

VJD vs DLS: The Key Differences

The primary distinction between the VJD and DLS methods is how they perceive "resource" usage. While the DLS method is famous for its "resource table" that weighs wickets and overs together, the VJD method treats the scoring pattern as a more empirical, phase-based progression.

Feature DLS Method (International) VJD Method (Indian Domestic) Developer Frank Duckworth, Tony Lewis, Steven Stern V. Jayadevan Core Principle Relationship between runs, overs, and wickets lost. Phase-based scoring using Normal and Target curves. Acceleration Assumes a steady increase in run rate throughout. Accounts for rapid scoring in powerplays and slog overs. Primary Use ICC World Cups, Bilateral Internationals, IPL. Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Recognition and the Path Ahead

Despite its success in the domestic circuit, the VJD method has faced hurdles in gaining international or IPL adoption. In 2023, the BCCI issued a one-time payment to Jayadevan in recognition of his decades of contribution, following reports that he had not been fully remunerated for the system's widespread use.

Current developments include the transition of the VJD software to more user-friendly Android and iOS platforms, led by Jayadevan in collaboration with veteran BCCI umpires. While the ICC maintains its preference for DLS to ensure global uniformity, the VJD method remains a vital part of the Indian cricket infrastructure, ensuring that "rain-ruined" matches are decided by mathematical precision rather than chance.

