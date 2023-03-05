Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Following her side's 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign opener, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said that it was nice to see opener Shafali Verma bat from the other end.

Tara Norris, a 24-year-old hailing from Philadelphia sealed the fate of the match in just two overs. In her WPL debut, she took wickets of some renowned batters in the world and became the first player to take a fifer in WPL, to guide Delhi Capitals to a 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener in Mumbai on Sunday.

Also Read | Neymar in Sex Scandal? PSG Star Asked To Have Sex With XXX OnlyFans Model Key Alves and Her Twin Sister? Everything You Need To Know.

"It was a lot of fun, great venue to play at and the crowd was amazing. Great atmosphere. We were thinking about bowling but we were not too concerned about batting. Was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. It was a lot fun, we were smiling all the time. That's the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn't have otherwise played with. We felt like it was a good score but it was such a good wicket so we knew we had to bowl well. It's great to begin the tournament with a win," said Lanning in a post-match presentation.

Royal Challengers Bangalore opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine started the enormous chase of 224 with a bang. The RCB skipper unsettled Delhi Capitals bowlers with her ability to score boundaries on a consistent basis.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After having a nightmare with the ball, Sophie Devine started her innings with confidence. She was able to support her captain by keeping the scoreboard ticking. But it all started to go downhill for the RCB team as Alice Capsey took the ball in her hand.

In a span of two overs, Capsey got the wickets of both the openers. Devine departed before the powerplay with a score of 14(11). Shafali Verma caught everyone by surprise as she took a stunning catch. Even Devine could not believe her eyes.

Mandhana managed to survive the powerplay with Ellyse Perry operating as her backup. At the end of the powerplay, RCB was at 54/1, with Mandhana (34*) joined by Ellyse Perry (6*).

Moments after the powerplay ended Mandhana became the second victim of Capsey. RCB skipper went back to the pavilion with a score of 35(23).

The rest of the RCB team lost their wickets on a consistent basis. Tara Norris took a five-wicket haul. Norris took wickets of Ellyse Perry (31) and Disha Kasat (9) in a single over. In her second over she put the final nail in the coffin by picking two consecutive wickets of Richa Ghosh (2), and Kanika Ahuja (0). Her final victim was Heather Kingh (34).

RCB tried to redeem themselves with a valiant knock from Megan Schutt (22) but her efforts went in vain. RCB finished the match with a boundary and their final score was 163/8.

For Delhi Capitals, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning produced one of the best opening knocks in T20 in women's cricket history. Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their wickets in quick succession, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues ensured that the run rate didn't drop.

At the end of the powerplay, DC was at 57/0, with Shafali (29*) and Lanning (24*) unbeaten. In the ninth over, Sobhana Asha was at receiving end of severe punishment, being hit for 22 runs by both of them, with Shafali scoring 17 of these runs herself.

RCB reached the 100-run mark in 9.4 overs. Shafali reached her half-century in just 31 balls. At the end of 10 overs, DC was at 105/0, with Shafali (54*) and Lanning (47*) dominating the RCB bowlers. In the next over, Lanning also brought up her half-century in just 30 balls.

DC reached the 150-run mark in 13.4 overs. Lanning-Shafali continued to torment RCB bowlers till the England skipper Heather Knight stepped up and dismissed both the openers. She broke the 162-run stand for the first wicket between the duo, dismissing Lanning for 72 off 43 balls consisting of 14 boundaries.

Just two balls later, Shafali was dismissed for 84 off 45 balls, consisting of 10 fours and four sixes. DC was 164/2 at the end of 15 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp were the fresh pair on the crease, with a responsibility to make sure that their side finished the match well.

Rodrigues and Kapp continued the carnage started by the openers. DC reached the 200-run mark in 18.2 overs, with help of a massive six from Kapp. Kapp and Rodrigues reached the 50-run partnership in just 28 balls.

DC finished their innings at 223/2, with Rodrigues (22*) and Kapp (39*) unbeaten at the crease. Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with 2/40 in her three overs. The rest of the lineup had an off day at work, with pacer Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt being expensive and wicketless.

Tara was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for her fifer.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 223/2 (Shafali Verma 84, Meg Lanning 72, Heather Knight 2/40) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 163/8 (Smriti Mandhana 35, Heather Knight 34, Tara Norris 5/29). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)