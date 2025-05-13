Columbus (Ohio, USA), May 13 (AP) Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, was arrested in a prostitution sting, according to police in Columbus.

Snyder, 29, was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on Friday, according to court records, which did not list an attorney for him. Messages seeking comment from Snyder were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at age 20 during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and he followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games. He lost in the bronze-medal match at last year's Olympics in Paris.

He was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State and has won three world championships.

Just last week, the Real American Freestyle wrestling league announced it had added Snyder to its lineup.

The league, with pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan as the commissioner, is slated to hold its first event Aug. 30 in Cleveland. (AP)

