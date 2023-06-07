London, Jun 7 (PTI) Australia reached 170 for 3 at tea on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 60 and 33 respectively at the break as Australia added 97 runs in the second session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Australia were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami took the lone wicket that fell in the post-lunch session, that of Marnus Labuschagne (26). Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur had taken one wicket each in the morning session.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 170 for 3 in 51 overs (David Warner 43, Travis Head 60 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/40, Shardul Thakur 1/52, Mohammed Shami 1/30).

