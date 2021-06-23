Southampton, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 217

New Zealand 1st innings: 249

India 2nd innings: (Overnight 64/2)

Rohit Sharma lbw b T Southee 30

Shubhman Gill lbw b T Southee 8

Cheteshwar Pujara c R Taylor b K Jamieson 15

Virat Kohli c B Watling b K Jamieson 13

Ajinkya Rahane c B Watling b T Boult 15

Rishbah Pant batting 28

Ravindra Jadeja batting 12

Extras (LB-7, NB-1, WD-1) 9

Total (For 5 wickets in 55 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-51, 3-71, 4-72, 5-109.

Bowling: Tim Southee 16-4-35-2, Trent Boult 13-1-37-1, Kyle Jamieson 17-8-21-2, Neil Wagner 9-1-30-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)