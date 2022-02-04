By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Yash Dhull's performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 has made his coach Pradeep Kochar a proud man.

Kochar, who has trained Yash Dhull at Airliner Academy at Bharati College here, in Janakpuri is happy with the way he has led the Indian Under-19 team.

"It feels great as a coach that your trainee who has trained under you for seven to eight years has reached such a level and after reaching that level he is performing so well for the Indian team by taking it to the final. He did well in the semi-finals as well as the league stage," Kochar to ANI

Yash Dhull played a superlative 110-run knock in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup to pave way for a 96-run win for the boys in blue against Australia. Not only his performance with the bat but his captaincy, field placements and bowling changes were also appreciated by his coach.

"Definitely he has led by example. As a captain, he batted responsibly and after that, on the field, he took the team together with field positions, bowling changes. His overall performance in the semi-final was exactly what a captain should do to take his team to the final," Kochar said.

India has been unbeaten in this edition of the Under-19 World Cup so far and most of their wins are by big margins. India's entry in the final was their fourth consecutive appearance in the biennial.

"The way these boys are playing and they keep performing like that, then they will win the final. The way they are playing as per their plan in batting, fielding and bowling...all the players are doing well. The openers did well in some matches. Their bowling attack is also very good and their fielding is also very good. The best thing is that their body language is also very good. It is showing that they are playing together as a unit," Kochar told ANI.

India is the most successful country in the ICC Under-19 World Cup winning it a record four times. They are just one win away from making it a record fifth time as they take on England in the final.

"Just like before Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw's group this group is also similar and they will win the match too," Kochar said.

Yash Dhull's captaincy and superlative performance with the bat in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup has inspired many young boys and girls training in the academy to do well for the country in the future. (ANI)

