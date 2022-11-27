Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A fiery bowling spell by pacer Renuka Singh and a quickfire half-century from Yastika Bhatia powered India D to a seven-wicket win over India A in the final of the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy in Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

With this win on Saturday, India D has captured their maiden Challenger Trophy title.

Chasing a total of 145 set by India A, openers Yastika Bhatia and Jasia Akhter laid a strong foundation for their side's win by forming a 70-run stand for the first wicket.

By the time Akhter was dismissed for 47 off 38 balls by spinner Poonam Yadav, India D was 70/1 in 11 overs and needed 75 runs in the remaining nine overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (2) and Dayalan Hemalatha (4) fell quickly, with Saika Ishaque getting Rodrigues' wicket with assistance from the safe hands of wicketkeeper Nuzhat Parween. Hemalatha was run out on the other hand by Amanjot Kaur.

India D was at 107/3 in 15 overs, needing 38 runs in the final five overs. Bhatia brought up her half-century and continued her carnage with wicketkeeper Sushma Verma keeping the other end steady.

India D finished at 148/3 in 19 overs, with Bhatia (80* off 56 balls) and Sushma (13*) unbeaten.

Poonam and Saika managed to get a wicket each.

Earlier, put to bat first by India D, double strike by Renuka sent back top-order batters Shivali Shinde (0) and Disha Kasat (19). India A was reduced to 25/2 in 4.4 overs.

Following this, Parween and Harleen Deol build a century stand, bringing stability to the innings. Both batters mixed caution with the right amount of aggression, with Deol striking at a strike rate of around 127.

The duo brought up their half-centuries. However, Renuka broke the 105-run stand, dismissing Parween for 50 off 43 balls. India A was at 130/3 in 17.5 overs.

Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad then dismissed Harleen (61 off 48 balls) and Sajeevan Sajana (6), reducing India A to 142/5 in 19.4 overs.

India A ended their innings at 144/5 in their 20 overs, with Amanjot Kaur (3*) and Muskan Malik (2*) at the crease.

Renuka (3/24) and Rajeshwari (2/21) stood out in bowling for India A.

Brief Scores: India D: 148/3 in 19 overs (Yastika Bhatia 80*, Jasia Akhter 47, Poonam Yadav 1/25) defeated India A: 144/5 (Harleen Deol 61, Nuzhat Parween 50, Renuka Singh 3/24). (ANI)

