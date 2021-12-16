Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): With just five weeks left to go for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the Indian women's team captain Ashalata Devi feels that the youngsters bring a lot of energy into the team.

The Indian women's team is busy chiselling out the rough edges that they have identified over the last few months.

A part of the chiselling process is learning to take responsibility for oneself, as well as for others, both on and off the pitch, something that is very much in the process as the team camps in Kochi, Kerala, with logistical and infrastructural aid from the Kerala Government.

"It's not easy maintaining focus ahead of such a big tournament, but I've found that it's the little things that tend to help you with that. If one keeps oneself busy with the nitty-gritty of the daily routines, and makes sure that they do everything that they need to do in the day, things fall in place eventually," said Ashalata as per an AIFF release.

"In the larger scheme of things, it's about taking responsibility. We all talk about this being a very young squad, and it's great to have all the 19-20-year-olds. They bring great energy to the team. But at the same time, everyone needs to realise that they are not kids anymore," she added.

"We just have five weeks left for the Asian Cup now. It's all about perfecting our game now. We played a practice match on 15th December, but it was also mostly against those players who have been with us, in and around the National Team fold," said winger Dangmei Grace. (ANI)

