Virat Kohli's fiery press conference has evoked reactions from all quarters. The statement made by the current Test captain underlined the fact that the BCCI and Kohli were not on the same page when it came to captaincy issues. While the likes of Salman Butt, Aakash Chopra, Sunil Gavaskar and others reacted to the incident. Now, former Indian captain, Kapil Dev has also joined the bandwagon and this time he has slammed Virat Kohli for his statements. The former Indian cricketer advice Kohli to instead focus on the South Africa tour. BCCI Official Breaks His Silence About Virat Kohli’s Statements on T20I & ODI Captaincy, Says ‘Virat Kohli Can't Say That’.

Dev also said that it was not good to point fingers at this juncture especially when the tour to South Africa is just a few days away. He also explained that contradictory statement from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli is not a very good thing to happen. While talking to ABP New Kapil Dev said, "I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don’t think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli."

He also advised Ganguly to control the situation. A while ago, we brought to you a report from a BCCI official who said that Kohli was kept in the loop for captaincy. The official further said that BCCI spoke to Kohli and September 2021 and asked him not to quit the T20I captaincy as opposed to the claims made by the current Test captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).