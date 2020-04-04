Stay Home, Save Lives: Google Doodle Lists Measures to Prevent Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): With a tagline 'Stay Home. Save Lives', the search engine giant, Google, on Saturday dedicated its new doodle to the preventive measures that could help to curb the spread of coronavirus.The colorful doodle on its homepage had animated letters of the word "Google" engaged in different activities, including reading, singing, working-out that one could take up while confined in their homes.The new tagline 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' is displayed in big, bold capital letters whenever a user clicks on the doodle.After a click on the colourful doodle one is provided with a host of measures such as "STAY home, KEEP a safe distance, WASH hands often, COVER your cough and SICK? Call the helpline."A scroll down and the doodle takes you to many links, on top being the World Health Organisation's advice to the public regarding the prevention of COVID-19.Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

