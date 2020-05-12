Stricker Names Love, Zach Johnson to US Ryder Cup Staff

Miami, May 12 (AFP) US 2020 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker named Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as vice captains for the American golf squad set to face trophy-holders Europe in September.

The biennial team showdown remains set for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Stricker had earlier named Jim Furyk as a US vice captain, with more such appointments expected nearer to the matchup.

"With the Ryder Cup it's important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind," Stricker said.

"Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we're in the heat of competition."

Johnson, the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open champion, was a five-time US Ryder Cup player and served as a vice captain for the US team that lost to Europe in France in 2018.

"It's important to defend 'our turf' and to do so on behalf of Steve - in his home state at Whistling Straits - is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement," Johnson said.

Love is a two-time Ryder Cup captain, losing in 2012 and winning in 2016, who won his lone major title at the 1997 PGA Championship. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)