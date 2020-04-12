Sugar Mills Will Remain Open Till Entire Sugarcane Crop of Farmers is Bought: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the sugarcane farmers that the sugar mills will be open till they buy the entire crop of sugarcane from the farmers.The Chief Minister has directed Sugar Industry Minister Suresh Rana to monitor the sugar mills in this regard."Out of the 119 sugar mills, 18 have completed the sugarcane crushing work and then have been closed. 101 sugar mills are still operational," Sugarcane Commissioner Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said in a release."In the 2019-20 season, till now 9320.83 lakh ton sugarcane has been crushed which has produced 1054.09 lakh quintal sugar which is 2.65 per cent more than the sugar produced in the last season," he added.In the 2018-19 season, 8958.43 lakh ton sugarcane was crushed to produce 1026.84 lakh quintal sugar.Only around 15 per cent sugarcane is left to be supplied to the sugar mills, Bhoosreddy stated.He also said that lockdown and social distancing rules will be enforced strictly at the buying centres. (ANI)

