Sule Welcomes Salary Cut for MPs, Sena Leader Raises Questions

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) At least two MPS from the NCP and the Shiv Sena on Monday expressed divergent views on the Centre's decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and to divert MPLAD funds for two years to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of the party chief Sharad Pawar, has supported the move.

In an official tweet from her handle @supriya_sule, she said, "I support the reduction in the MPs salary. WRT the suspension of the MPLAD funds for a duration of two years, I hope that the entire amount of MPLAD funds contributed by all Maharashtra MPs of both houses, are deployed in our state with concurrence of the state administration towards the welfare of our citizens".

However, Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, Vinayak Raut, said, "There was no need to utilise the two years MPLAD fund when one year's fund was sufficient.

"We understand that the fight against coronavirus is important, but other facilities should not be deprived which an MP offers through his funds," he said.

