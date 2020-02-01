Suspected Coronavirus Patient at AIIMS, Rishikesh Tests Negative

Rishikesh (U'khand), Feb 1 (PTI) A suspected coronavirus patient admitted at the AIIMS here had tested negative for the disease, hospital officials said on Saturday, after her blood test results arrived from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

However, the woman will be kept at the isolation ward of the hospital as a precautionary measure for the mandatory 14 days prescribed in such cases, they added.

The woman, pursuing medical studies in Kunming City of China's Yunnan province, came to India on January 22.

She was admitted at the AIIMS, Rishikesh on January 30 with suspected symptoms of nCoV.

But the test reports of her blood samples that arrived from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology on Saturday said she was not suffering from the disease, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)