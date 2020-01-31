Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Tomar Win Men's 3P Trials

Thiruvanathapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Swapnil Suresh Kusale won the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T1 while Tokyo Olympics quota winner Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar triumphed in the junior men's category of the same event at the National Shooting Trials for Rifle and Pistol here on Friday.

Swapnil shot 458.8 in the final to outgun Chain Singh of the Indian Army who shot 457.4 to come in second. Aishwary was third with 448.0.

In the junior men's final, Aishwary shot 458.2 to win ahead of Niraj Kumar of the Indian Navy who finished with 451.3. Sartaj Tiwana of Punjab came third with a score of 440.6.

