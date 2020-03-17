Switzerland Declares State of Emergency over Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Geneva, Mar 16 (AFP) The Swiss government on Monday declared a state of emergency lasting until April 19 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"A strong reaction is needed across the country. And we need it now," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told a press conference.

