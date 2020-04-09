Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture Says 'memorable for So Many Reasons'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Reminiscing of the memories from her first titular role in the 2017 action-thriller 'Naam Shabana', Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a throwback picture while celebrating co-actor Anupam Kher's birthday.The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the throwback picture from the sets of 'Naam Shabana' crew along with Anupam Kher, all dressed in black. Taapsee remembered the overwhelming moment where she is seen surrounded by the men she had admired for years. In the picture, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor is seen with Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Manoj Bajpai and Anupam Kher among others. She also noted that this was her first title role in a film, which is one reason why the picture is 'memorable' for the star.The 'Thappad' actor captioned the post as, "From the day we celebrated Anupam sir's birthday along with getting a picture clicked for the announcement of 'Naam Shabana' Dress code, black! Was such an overwhelming moment to be surrounded by all these men I have admired for years. Holding the centre stage amongst them was very intimidating but who can be nervous when u know you are supported by such talent from all the sides. it was my first ever title role! So memorable for so many reasons! #Grateful#Throwback #Archives #QuarantinePost"Lately, the 'Pink' actor has been sharing her throwback picture as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series of throwback pictures to refresh some memories amid the quarantine.Taapsee is currently sticking to her house like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)