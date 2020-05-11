Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Count Hits 8,002

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): A total of 798 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 8,002 in the state.According to the official data, out of the total number of cases, 5,895 are active cases, 2,051 people have been discharged and 53 have died due to the infection. "798 more COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,002, including 5,895 active cases, 2,051 discharged and 53 deaths," the Health Department said. (ANI)

