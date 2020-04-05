Tamil Nadu Reports 86 New Coronavirus Cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 86 new coronavirus cases. Of them, 85 are reported to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. With this, the total number of coronavirus reached 571 in Tamil Nadu. "Today's positive cases in Tamil Nadu are 86 in which 85 persons participated in Tablighi Jamat religious function at Delhi. The total positive cases in the state are 571," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.Out of 571 cases, 522 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat. Several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive in different parts of the country, following which hundreds have been identified and isolated, and search is on to locate the others.Tamil Nadu is the second most affected state after Maharashtra which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. A health infrastructure committee has been formed in the state to handle the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

