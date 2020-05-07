Target to Procure Wheat, Mustard, Gram at MSP Should Be Achieved in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the target fixed for procurement of wheat, mustard and gram at the minimum support price should be achieved in the state and farmers should not face any problem.

He said this while reviewing the arrangements for procurement of crops at the MSP, availability of fertilisers and seeds during the "kharif" season, locust control, prime minister's crop insurance scheme and losses due to hailstorms through a video-conference.

Gehlot directed officials to expedite the process of procurement by solving the problems that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said a sufficient quantity of fertilisers and seeds is available for the upcoming season.

The chief minister asked the officials to ensure that there is no crowd gathering for manure and seeds, and said under the relief package, free seeds minikit of maize and millet should be distributed soon.

The Congress leader asked for a contingency plan for locust control in the border areas and said there should not be any backlog as regards the premium under the prime minister's crop insurance scheme in the future.

Reviewing the situation in various districts due to hailstorm and storm, Gehlot directed that the affected people be provided assistance at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)