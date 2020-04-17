Teams of Goa Crime Branch Supply Ration to Migrant Labourers

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Crime Branch and ATS teams of Goa Police department are reaching out to the stranded migrant labourers in different parts of the state and providing them with free ration, the police said.As a confidence-building measure, the teams comprising of Crime Branch and intelligence wing of ATS have started a drive to reach out to all migrant labourers stranded at various places in Goa.Teams of Crime Branch and ATS led by PI Dalvi, PI Chetan Patil, PI Dattaguru, PI Raiya Naik under supervision of Deputy SP Mahesh Gaonkar reached out to migrant labourers in Betim Porvorim and distributed food packets sourced from public volunteers.The labourers were given contact numbers of the officers and assured of timely help during the lockdown.Today, information collected by beat staff of Crime branch revealed that about 35 families who work on daily wage basis are in need of basic supplies in Palyem junction, Arambol and Pernem area.Accordingly, PI Rahul Parab and PI Chimulkar with staff visited these areas and each family of the migrant labourers were supplied with rice, wheat, pulses and other groceries, it said. (ANI)

