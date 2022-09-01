Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Apple has recently issued a new software update, and this one is a bit special, as it's intended for the older models that the company doesn't support anymore, not with its latest iOS builds at least.

According to GSM Arena, named the iOS 12.5.6, this update is already going out to those iPhones and iPads stuck on the iOS 12 branch, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and even the 6th gen iPod touch.

The new update's build number is 16H71, and it addresses a security vulnerability in WebKit which leads to arbitrary code execution and Apple says it's "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Needless to say then, this is definitely an update that's recommended to download and install as soon as possible, for those who still happen to have one of the aforementioned older devices.

It's a 275MB download, and users should have already received the notification to get it. If not, they can always head to Settings, General, and Software Update to grab it.

Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced.

It will also be interesting to see the new A16 chipset that will power only the Pro versions and new smartwatches, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

