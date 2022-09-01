Filmfare Awards 2022 was a starry night that saw a who's who of Bollywood attending it. The awards ceremony was filled with prominent celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. While the red carpet was an event in itself, there were a few looks that we personally were super impressed with. And Bigg Boss winner, Tejasswi Prakash's attire was one among them. The TV beauty looked breathtaking in her choice of outfit for the night and she did leave a lasting impression on our minds. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

Tejasswi's black bodycon gown was designed by John & Ananth and had dramatic shoulders attached to it. With a slightly flared bottom, the outfit looked spectacular and apt for her lean frame. However, her attire did remind us of Deepika Padukone from her 83 promotions in Jeddah. DP wore a pink Michael Cinco creation with a similar pair of dramatic shoulders and bodycon design. Of course, both these looks were styled by Shaleena Nathani so that would explain the similarities! Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday, Whose Bright Yellow Mini Dress Will You Like to Wear?

Tejasswi Prakash at Filmfare Awards 2022 and Deepika Padukone for 83 Promotions

Tejasswi Prakash and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash was accompanied by her beau, Karan Kundra on the Filmfare red carpet while Deepika Padukone decided to ditch it this time. She was, however, present backstage and cheered for her husband Ranveer Singh when he lifted his trophy in the Best Actor category. Now, did Tejasswi nail her outfit better than Deepika? Well, it's for you to decide. Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

