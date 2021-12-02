Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): American tech giant Apple might cut production estimates for its recently released iPhone 13 series, due to its dwindling demand.

According to GSM Arena, Apple has informed its suppliers that demand for its iPhone 13 series has slowed down and it will further cut production estimates.

Also Read | Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC for Windows PCs.

For the unversed, Apple earlier cut down its iPhone production estimates for this year from 90 million to 80 million due to the ongoing chipset shortage and it now seems those numbers will be revised yet again.

GSM Arena hints one of the big reasons why Apple is seeing lowered demand is because consumers are deciding to skip buying the hard-to-get iPhones.

Also Read | Asteroid 4660 Nereus: Unique Piece of Rock Expected To Come Within 2.5 Million Miles of Earth Next Week.

Apple's key component suppliers and partners have not yet commented on the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)