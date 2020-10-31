Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Apple has availed a bundle combining services under the umbrella of Apple One for its users with various monthly subscription plans.

The combined services include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud.

According to The Verge, the bundle was first announced at an event last month, before Apple confirmed the release date on Thursday. Currently, users can subscribe to the bundle via the App Store on iOS.

However, on Apple's site itself, the bundle is currently listed as 'Coming this fall' whereas on it's Indian portal, it reads 'Coming later this year.'

At launch, the company has rolled out two plans for their Indian users, that is, Individual priced at Rs 195 per month and Family package at Rs 365 per month which can be shared with up to five other people. Individual package includes 50GB iCloud storage while Family package includes 200GB.

For a few, there are three different tiers available, which range in price from the $14.95 Individual tier to the $29.95 Premier plans. With the Individual plan, one get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The step-up $19.95 Family plan, meanwhile, increases the iCloud storage to 200GB and adds a family subscription to Apple Music. Finally, the $29.95 Premier plan increases the iCloud storage to 2TB and adds subscriptions to Apple News Plus as well as Apple's upcoming Fitness Plus service.

Although Fitness Plus isn't available alongside the launch of Apple One, the service will eventually be available with the Premier plan after its launch later this quarter. Otherwise, it will be available as a $9.99-per-month standalone subscription, as per The Verge.

Apple says its Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions, but its Premier tier will be limited to the US, UK, Australia, and Canada since those are the only countries where Apple News Plus is currently available. (ANI)

