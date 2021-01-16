Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): American multinational technology company, Apple has reportedly started work on a foldable phone, for which it has begun prototyping foldable screens. Though a final device might be a faraway reality, Apple is working on just the display for now.

According to The Verge, the initial prototypes sound similar to the foldable screens we've seen used by Samsung, Motorola, and others. Apple is looking at making foldable screens with a "mostly invisible hinge" that could unfold to around the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Though the company rarely signals its interest before entering a new product category, Apple hasn't yet publicly indicated any interest in making a foldable phone. Its Major competitors have a head start on foldable devices, with Samsung and Motorola already releasing multiple generations of folding phones. Samsung's Galaxy Fold came out in April 2019.

Other than this as per The Verge, Apple's long-rumoured Tile competitor, AirTags, are finally planned to launch this year, Bloomberg reports, and the iPad Pro could be refreshed with a Mini LED display. A thinner entry-level iPad is reportedly in the works as well. (ANI)

