Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): With Apple's 'Peek Performance' launch event right around the corner, the latest leaks have unveiled details of the new Mac mini.

As per GSM Arena, Apple will introduce a more powerful Mac Mini which is rumoured to arrive with Apple's M1 Pro or M2 processor.

The other new bit is a more affordable 27-inch Apple display without mini-LED. Apple currently offers a single monitor in its lineup - the 32-inch Pro Display XDR which starts at USD 4,999. Having a more affordable option will definitely be a welcome development.

As per sources, Apple will leave out the rumoured next-gen Mac Pro and iMac Pro for 2023.

The rest of the expected announcements at the event include a new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity, an Apple A15 chipset and the same basic design as its predecessor from 2020.

A new iPad Air is also expected with updated hardware. Apple's event starts at 10:00 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) on Tuesday, March 8. (ANI)

