World Legends 11 and Pakistan Legends are set to face each other in the final of the Friendship Cup 2022. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In what has been a unique tournament contested between former greats of the game and also stars from Bollywood, these two teams have emerged to be finalists and are set to battle it out in the final. Meanwhile, fans looking for live streaming and telecast details of the game can scroll below. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Everything You Need To Know About the T10 Tournament

Both these sides have been in good form. Pakistan Legends would hope that the likes of Salman Butt and Imran Nazir come good again while World Legends 11 would rely on in-form players Tillakaratne Dilshan and Asghar Afghan to take them over the line.

When Is World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 07, 2022 (Monday). The match has a start time of 8:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends live on online platforms.

