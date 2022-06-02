Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Google has announced that Meet and Duo will be merged.

According to GSM Arena, Google will integrate all of the Meet capabilities into the Duo app starting "in the coming weeks." The Duo app will then be changed to Google Meet "later this year," making Meet the company's sole video communications service.

The repeated launching, shelving, re-launching, re-branding, re-shelving, re-resurrecting, and merging of Google's many messaging-related apps have become so well-known over the years that it's almost become a meme.

Duo will preserve all of its existing video calling features, and if you're a Duo user, your conversation history, contacts, and messages will be protected because there won't be another app to download.

Customizable virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings, meeting scheduling, in-meeting chat, live content sharing, real-time closed captions, video calls with up to 100 participants, enhanced video and audio experiences with noise cancellation, and integration with other Google tools such as Gmail, Calendar, Assistant, and Messages are among the new features, as reported by GSM Arena.

The article said you won't have to pay anything for "the new experience" if you're already using Duo or Meet for free.

"If you're presently using the Meet app, you'll be given the choice to install Duo when you open the old Meet app once it's renamed to Meet." Until then, the original Meet app will continue to function normally, and the Meet in Gmail feature will be unaffected by the app. (ANI)

