Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Google has secretly released an unlisted app named 'Switch to Android' for iOS that helps users to switch from iOS to Android in a hassle-free manner.

The 'Switch To Android' app works wirelessly, which means there's no need to connect the two phones with a cable, as reported by 9to5Google.

"The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types, photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to a brand new Android device without fussy cables. The app also walks you through other important steps to setting up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don't miss text messages from friends and family. The app will ask you for a series of permissions so that your iPhone's data can be moved to your Android device," the app description reads.

Barring the conventional style of transferring data while switching phones, the new Google app helps in making the process of data shifting a lot easier and time-efficient.

Although the app is unlisted yet, the app can be downloaded through a direct link but it is yet to make an appearance on the Play Store. (ANI)

