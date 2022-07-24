Shenzhen [China], July 24 (ANI): Honor recently introduced the Honor X8 5G smartphone, which is supposed to be the 5G version of the already released Honor X8 from March this year. However, there's more to it than just added support for 5G connectivity.

According to GSM Arena, for starters, the new X8 5G has a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 720 x 1600px resolution.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC has been swapped out for a Snapdragon 480+, which strangely is a more powerful alternative, despite its older manufacturing process and lower clock speeds. Memory options are limited to just one - 6GB/128GB.

Honor had to cut some corners to retain the price, though, so the main 64MP camera has been replaced with a 48MP f/1.8 and gone is the 5MP ultrawide shooter. Now the X8 5G has just a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie has also been downgraded to 8MP f/2.0.

As per GSM Arena, the smarphone's 5,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on, supporting up to 22.5W fast charging, while available colors are Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. Sadly, there's no info on pricing and availability at the moment. (ANI)

